Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Quotes: Make your friends feel extra special with these messages

Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Quotes: No amount of words will describe the strong bond of friendship. But it is important to tell your friends how much they mean to you. Friendship Day, observed on the first Sunday of August month, gives us the opportunity to let our feelings known.

As tradition goes, friends tie friendship bands on each other’s wrists, exchange chocolates and greetings. Here are some special messages, quotes, status and images that will help you make your friends feel extra special on this day.

* A true friend will help you choose your path

A true friend will know when something is wrong

A true friend has to sometimes face your wrath

A true friend makes you feel like you belong

A true friend is a real best friend.

Happy Friendship day My Friend.

* Don’t give up! And never quit!

Your relationship you must mend.

And if you do, you’ll have a

Friend Forever ’cause you…..

stayed until the end.

* YOU are my Forever Friend,

Your love is not pretended.

You give and share and always care.

You’re for real…..

and I’ll love you ’til the end.

Happy Friendship day.

* It’s like a CD and CD player.

You can’t have one without the other.

Friendship is like a love so great.

Love is like a heaven galore.

Our friendship is like fate.

And so two best friends get a high score.

Happy Friendship day.

* If you’re friendly and you know it,

clap your hands.

If you’re friendly and you know it,

clap your hands.

If you’re friendly and you know it,

and you really want to show it,

If you’re friendly and you know it,

clap your hands!

Happy Friendship day.

* It takes a friend

to pick you up when you fall,

It takes a good friends

to pick you up and wipe away the tears

It takes a best friend

to laugh in your face

Happy Friendship day.

* Sit alone thinking of you

and all the things we’ve both been through

You are my soul mate, my very best friend

and I know you’ll be there until the end

Happy Friendship day.

* As we walk our path of life

We meet people everyday.

Most are simply met by chance.

But, some are sent our way.

Happy Friendship day.

* A friend like you is hard to find

you put my problems all behind

You were there when no one cared

the best times were the ones we shared

Happy Friendship day.

* You’re a wonderful person

with a good heart to lend

And I want you to know

You’re a really good friend.

Happy Friendship day.

