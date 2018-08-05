Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Quotes: Make your friends feel extra special with these messages

Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Quotes: No amount of words will describe the strong bond of friendship. But it is important to tell your friends how much they mean to you. Friendship Day, observed on the first Sunday of August month, gives us the opportunity to let our feelings known.
As tradition goes, friends tie friendship bands on each other’s wrists, exchange chocolates and greetings. Here are some special messages, quotes, status and images that will help you make your friends feel extra special on this day.
* A true friend will help you choose your path
A true friend will know when something is wrong
A true friend has to sometimes face your wrath
A true friend makes you feel like you belong
A true friend is a real best friend.
Happy Friendship day My Friend.
* Don’t give up! And never quit!
Your relationship you must mend.
And if you do, you’ll have a
Friend Forever ’cause you…..
stayed until the end.
* YOU are my Forever Friend,
Your love is not pretended.
You give and share and always care.
You’re for real…..
and I’ll love you ’til the end.
Happy Friendship day.
* It’s like a CD and CD player.
You can’t have one without the other.
Friendship is like a love so great.
Love is like a heaven galore.
Our friendship is like fate.
And so two best friends get a high score.
Happy Friendship day.
* If you’re friendly and you know it,
clap your hands.
If you’re friendly and you know it,
clap your hands.
If you’re friendly and you know it,
and you really want to show it,
If you’re friendly and you know it,
clap your hands!
Happy Friendship day.
* It takes a friend
to pick you up when you fall,
It takes a good friends
to pick you up and wipe away the tears
It takes a best friend
to laugh in your face
Happy Friendship day.
* Sit alone thinking of you
and all the things we’ve both been through
You are my soul mate, my very best friend
and I know you’ll be there until the end
Happy Friendship day.
* As we walk our path of life
We meet people everyday.
Most are simply met by chance.
But, some are sent our way.
Happy Friendship day.
* A friend like you is hard to find
you put my problems all behind
You were there when no one cared
the best times were the ones we shared
Happy Friendship day.
* You’re a wonderful person
with a good heart to lend
And I want you to know
You’re a really good friend.
Happy Friendship day.
