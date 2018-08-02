Friendship Day 2018 Gift Ideas: 7 gifts to add a personal touch to your friend’s life

Happy Friendship Day 2018: Gift your friend something that aligns with their style. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Friendship Day 2018: Gift your friend something that aligns with their style. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Friendship Day 2018 Gift Ideas: “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow,” William Shakespeare once said. And one can’t agree any more. To mark the bond people share with their friends, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day every year.

On this day, friends meet each other and cherish their togetherness. While many plan an outing for the weekend, others just have a lazy day with their gang to enjoy good food and music. So for every Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel in your life, we have curated some unique gifting ideas to tell them that they mean the world to you.

Quirky work accessories

Plant Pot

In a stressful environment, a tiny plant pot can be a source of instant joy. Having green plants in your surroundings is also a good way to keep your workspace fresh and clean.

Pen or pencil holder

A cute mug with the initials of your friend on their desk will always make them smile and make them think of you even on a hectic day at work. What’s more, it will also remind you to reach on time when you plan to meet.

Fashion accessories

Metal accessories

A band with a quirky quote on it or metal danglers for casual outings as well as office wear could be some cool gifting ideas for your girlfriends.

Sling or bum bag

If your friend loves to work out, then a bum bag or sling bag that can fit his essentials in and match with his or her gym gear will surely make for a good gift.

Home decor

Magazine rack

If your friends love unique decor items, then a cute little magazine rack with vibrant patterns or boho vibes would be an ideal gift. It will also help reduce the clutter and mess around the house in a beautiful way.

Ceramic jars

Cute pastel ceramic jars could exquisitely dress up your dinner table or kitchen counter. What’s more, it will also help keep the hunger pangs at bay by filling them up with coffee, cookies, candies, chips or munchies.

Gift vouchers

And if you are still confused or clueless about what to choose from, then we still have a solution for you. Give your friend a gift voucher for his or her favourite store, cosmetic product, gym membership or even online shopping portal.

So, what are you planning to gift your friend this time around? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

