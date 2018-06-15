Happy Fathers Day wishes and messages for 2018: Best wishes, SMS, Facebook messages and WhatsApp status for your loved ones

Missing your dad? Make his day special with these joyous messages to wish him a Happy Father’s Day! Missing your dad? Make his day special with these joyous messages to wish him a Happy Father’s Day!

The role of a father in an individual’s life cannot be fathomed. They invest themselves completely and ask for nothing in return. It is only fitting then that a day is kept exclusively for them to remind how special they are to us. Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third week of June. This year, it falls on June 17 in India.

A father’s contribution in his child’s life is tremendous, and this day seeks to celebrate his presence. On this special occasion, show some love and thank him for being supportive and helping you mould your life. If you are not spending this Father’s day with your dad, here are some messages and greetings you can send him and make his day special.

* “My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.” — Michael Jordan

* “Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” — Barack Obama

“A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men.” — Gregory E. Lang

* On Father’s Day, I can’t help reflecting on all the things you’ve given me and lessons you’ve taught me over the years. Although time and distance may separate us, the man you are and the person you’ve made me never diminish. I hope you have a wonderful day, Dad.

* To my Dad on Father’s Day: You are my keeper of secrets, slayer of closet-dwelling monsters, tear dabber, boo-boo kisser and all around hero. I love you.

* On Father’s Day, I was wishing I could come up with just the right things to tell you how much I appreciate you for all you’ve meant in my life. Here’s what I came up with: I love you with all my heart, Dad.

