Sunday, June 19, 2022
Happy Father’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy Father's Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: <>

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 6:00:11 am
A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you’ve grown. Fathers are an eternal part of our lives. Their love, care and sacrifices can never be compared with anyone. They are indeed the true heroes of our lives. Father’s Day, which falls on the third Sunday of June, is celebrated. This year, it falls on June 19.

On the occasion, wish them with some heartwarming messages.

*Blessed are the ones who have a father and fortunate are the ones who have a father like you. Dear Dad , I have no words to thank you for being the most loving and most affectionate father. Happy Father’s Day.*

*I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. we are formed by the little scraps of wisdoms.

*You carried me in your arms when I was little and held my hand while I was growing up.

*Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.

