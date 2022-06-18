scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Happy Father's Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, and photos

Happy Father's Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards:

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 8:00:21 pm
Happy Father's Day 2022: Wish your dear father a very happy one indeed!

Happy Father’s Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Father’s day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June to recognise the efforts put in by fathers in our lives. Fathers are not just role models for their children but fatherhood is a bond like no other. This year, it falls on June 19.

If you have been planning to do something special, this is an opportune time and day to do just that and make your dear one happy. To inspire you more, we have curated a set of wishes that you can share with them.

*You are the first person I think of when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me, Dad.

Happy Father's Day 2022: How are you surprising your father?

*Over the years, you’ve taught me so many of the important things I know—including a few choice words for certain situations! Happy Father’s Day, Pop!

Happy Father's Day 2022: Wishes for a lovely day

*You are an incredible man! I love you!

Happy Father's Day 2022: Do something to surprise him today!

*I love how easily you make me want to believe in everyone’s goodness! Thankyou.

Happy Father's Day 2022: Have you wished him?

*Today is all about you, Dad! Enjoy, because tomorrow it’s back to the rest of us!

Happy Father's Day 2022: Pamper your father this Father's Day.

*It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.

