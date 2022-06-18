Happy Father’s Day 2022: Date, history, and importance of this special occasion

Father’s Day 2022: Fathers are superheroes, who work hard to keep their families physically and financially healthy. Father’s Day, as such, is a celebration honoring them. Every year, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, and this year, it falls on June 19.

Father’s Day is dedicated not only to fathers, but also father figures who shape our mind and play a vital role in giving wings to our dreams.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It symbolises the importance of the role a father in one’s life. Children buy or make presents and write and draw cards, to show their love for fathers. Some spend the day engaged in different activities that can be enjoyed with their father — like fishing, camping, shopping, art and craft, or just sitting and watching movies. Many children find the amazing chance to establish a closer relationship with their fathers.

Father’s Day was founded in the US by one Sonora Smart Dodd. Sonora’s father was a civil war veteran, William Jackson Smart. He was a single parent from Arkansas who selflessly raised six children. Sonora had heard about how Anna Jarvis had created Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. So, she told the pastor of her church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers. She wanted to honor and acknowledge the role of her father and all fathers on the day of William’s birth anniversary, which was June 5.

Even though the petition was declined, Sonora convinced local church communities to participate. The date was pushed, and the celebration was eventually deferred to the third Sunday of June because for the minister to prepare, the date suggested by Sonora was too soon, so he presented it few weeks later on June 19. From then on, Father’s Day started to happen on the third Sunday of June.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!