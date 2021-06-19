Happy Father’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, and photos

Happy Father’s Day 2021 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: An occasion for celebrating fatherhood and paternal bonds, Father’s Day is usually observed in India on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 20.

If you have been wanting to tell your father how much you love him, this is a great time to do so. You can plan something really special for him. But before all that, you can wish him with a heartfelt note, card or a quote. Create a wish for him that says everything you want your dad to know. Here are some quotes and wishes you can pick from:

Happy Father’s Day 2021 Wishes Images (Image designed by Nishant Jha) Happy Father’s Day 2021 Wishes Images (Image designed by Nishant Jha)

*Thanks for being my guiding light and the precious life lessons.

*You always worked so hard to provide for us. You always made the time for us. You have always encouraged and supported us. To the best dad to us, Happy Father’s Day!

*There were times in my life when I didn’t understand but you always took the time to help me and be there for me. Happy Father’s Day!

*Thank you for your constant support, love and protection in my life.

*I’ll never stop looking at you. I’m proud to call you my dad and my friend!

*Happy Father’s Day!

*Thanks for your endless patience and love. Your steady guidance and wisdom continue to be the foundation upon which we build our lives.

I’d be lost without you in my life, dad. Thanks for showing me the world and giving me the tools I need to navigate it. Love you tons. Happy Father’s day!