Happy Father’s Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Father’s Day 2020: Happy Father’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Father’s Day 2020: Happy Father’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Every year, the third Sunday in the month of June is celebrated as Father’s Day. The day is dedicated to the one who is always there, the silent protector and guardian. It is the day we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices and thank them for their unwavering presence. This year, it will be celebrated on June 21.

Legend has it that the day was founded by someone called Sonora Smart Dodd in 1910. She was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. Ever since then, the day has been marked and dedicated to all the fathers across the globe and celebrated in almost 111 countries. However, the date varies. In countries like New Zealand and Australia, Father’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of September. Celebrations in Brazil are reserved for second Sunday of August.

In case you are not with your father on this day, do not worry. Here are some wishes you can share with them and feel closer.

*Wish you a very Happy Father’s Day! Have a lovely day.

*Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers who are patient, loving, dedicated, hard-working, generous and funny.

*May you have a healthy, happy and peaceful day, dad. Happy Father’s Day!

*Happy Father’s Day.

*Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

*There’s no one like you. Happy Father’s Day!

* “Thank you for all the love you shower upon us. Your company is cherished and special.

*May you have a fulfilling year. Thank you for always being there, dad. Happy Father’s Day!

* I am filled with gratitude for your presence in my life and no day like today to express this to you. Happy Father’s Day, dad!

Happy Father’s Day!

