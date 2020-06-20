Happy Father’s Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, greetings, and photos

Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21 this year. It is usually observed on the third Sunday of the month of June. In America, Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, and was first celebrated in 1910. The occasion is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world.

While we usually talk about a mother’s love for her child, a father plays an important role too. Father’s Day is a day of honouring paternal bonds and appreciating a dad for all his efforts and contributions in their children’s lives. Take the opportunity to express your love for your father and if you are looking for some quotes and messages to communicate your feeling, we have got you covered. Here are some you can pick from.

* You’ve always gone above and beyond for me, father. On your special day, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world!

* To the dad who believes me and supports me each day, each time…With all my heart, I wish you Happy Father’s Day.

* Thank you father for giving me the finer things in your life–your time, your care and your love.

* Happy Father’s Day!

* May this Father’s Day bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take.

