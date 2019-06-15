Happy Father’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings Card

Happy Father’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: The role of a father in his child’s life cannot be undermined. They invest their life to give their kid the ‘best of the best’ and it is only fitting that this day celebrates his contribution and presence.

Advertising

Father’s Day, which is observed across the world on the third Sunday in the month of June, falls on June 16 this year. On this special occasion, show some love and thank him for being supportive and helping you mould your life.

If you are not spending this Father’s day with your dad, here are some messages and greetings you can send to make his day special.

* You carried me in your arms when I was little and held my hand while I was growing up.

Dad, I am going to be your pillar when you are old and I will carry you in my heart until I die.

Thanks for everything. Happy Father’s Day!

Advertising

* On Father’s Day, I can’t help reflecting on all the things you’ve given me,

And lessons you’ve taught me over the years.

Although time and distance may separate us,

The man you are and the person you’ve made me can never be forgotten.

I hope you have a wonderful day, Dad.

* This day is not about ordinary people. It is about special people like you!

Have a great Father’s Day!

* My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try. — Michael Jordan

* A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society. — Billy Graham

* Thanks for being there through thick and thin, through my tears and laughter. Happy Father’s Day!

* A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men. — Gregory E Lang

* Dear Papa, I don’t have any words to explain my love for you. Just want to say, you made my life beautiful.

Happy Father’s Day!

* To my Dad on Father’s Day: You are my keeper of secrets, slayer of closet-dwelling monsters, tear dabber, boo-boo kisser and my hero. I love you.

* When I think of the word father, I think of many positive qualities.

You are the reason I have such a great image of a father in my mind.

Happy Father’s Day!

* On Father’s Day, I was wishing I could come up with just the right things to tell you,

How much I appreciate you for all you’ve done in my life.

Here’s what I came up with: I love you with all my heart, Dad.

Advertising

* Thank You Dad for being my pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom.

Life is more beautiful when you are around.

Happy Fathers Day!