Happy Father’s Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy International Father‘s Day 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: A father plays a very important role in his children’s life – he is a mentor, a friend, a guardian – and showers them with selfless love. So it is only fitting then that every third Sunday in the month of June is dedicated to him. While no single day is enough to express your love to your parents, make the most of Father’s Day this year, which will be celebrated on June 16 by showing him with all that your father desires and deserves.

Take him out for a movie, pamper him with gifts, or just spend some quiet time with him. And if you wish to dedicate a few words to him on his special day, we have curated some wishes, messages, pictures, sayings and quotes that are sure to bring a smile on his face.

*Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” ― Barack Obama

*Friendship – you are a true friend

Affection – you always display your love for me

Teacher – you have been and still are my best life teacher

Humour – you display and have showed me the importance of laughter

Enthusiasm – your never discouraged, you always encouraged

Role model – you are an example for me to follow! Happy Father’s Day

*There is a saying that goes like this: “Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a Dad!” You are that special man in my life, thanks Dad.

*Happy Father’s Day! I’ve learned so much from you: patience, kindness, strength & courage. I love you so much, today and always.

*Wish you a very Happy Father’s Day! Have a lovely day.

*You are one of a kind

And you are mine

You are the best

Better than all the rest!

Happy Fathers Day Dad!

*Happy Father’s Day to a dad who is patient, loving, dedicated, hard-working, generous and hilarious. Cheers to you!

*Happy Fathers Day, Dad! May you have a healthy, happy and peaceful day.

*There’s no one like you, Dad! Thanks for always believing in us no matter what. Have a rockin’ Father’s Day!

*Here’s a little poem,

Especially for you,

I love you Dad,

And I know you love me too.

Happy Fathers Day!

*Today is your day. A day to celebrate and let you know how much you are appreciated and loved, Dad!

*Happy Father’s Day!