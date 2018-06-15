Happy Father’s Day 2018: 7 super creative gifts to surprise your dad

Happy Fathers Day 2018: 7 creative gifts to give your dad this year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Fathers Day 2018: 7 creative gifts to give your dad this year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Best buddy or the guiding light, a father is one of the most important figures in life. While we, undoubtedly, love our dads in our own curious ways, why not show them some material love this Father’s Day? Make the day special for him on June 17 this year. Give the run-of-the-mill gifts a miss and go for something much more creative.

Confused what to buy for him? Fret not. Here are some cool ideas that will help you decide the right thing to surprise him.

Luxurious Drive

Father’s day is the time to give back and pamper your super hero! Make him feel lavish and take him for a drive in the vintage car. One can book a Limousine drive with Eco Rent a Car’s special packages and plan a perfect holiday for their father’s long weekend.

Rejuvenation Therapy

Gift your father an off from their hectic schedule and make them feel relaxed. A massage session appointment offers the perfect opportunity to unwind after all the work pressure. However, he would not need to even step out of the comfort of his home to avail quality massage services as UrbanClap.com brings special offers for massage at-home. Full Body Massage – Swedish and Deep Tissue Massage for 90 minutes for Rs 1499.

Vintage Comeback

Old is gold, and there is nothing more exciting than finding treasure in antiques and vintage pieces. Gift your father timeless vintage pieces from salebhai.com. From a vintage record player to a Russian camera, the online shop​ offers a range of vintage pieces that would help you bond with your father in a classic old way while you play songs on the record player and make new memories.

Co-Working Pass

If work is a priority for your dad, a co-working space can be the best gift they can ask for. A co-working facility such as GoWork is offering a month-long valid pass for Rs 6500. A hub for millennial workers, GoWork also allows you to get your pet to the workplace! What’s more, a plethora of amenities such as free access to the meeting or conference rooms, free internet, relaxing area, wide-open spaces and cafeteria is also available. So if your father is building a new business or has retired and is set to freelance, a GoWork Pass is the perfect gift for him!

Movie Marathon

Head to the Navrasa Duende Classic Movie Festival from June 22 to June 24 at Siri Fort Auditorium and catch old classics such as Ivan’s Childhood, Children of Paradise, Fiddler on the Roof and Jalsaghar or the ultimate on-screen representation of the father-child relationship in Bicycle Thieves.

Style Box

If your dad is mostly checking himself in front of the mirror or loves to iron out the even the last wrinkle from his shirt, then a stylish surprise can be a good idea. However, the regular options can be swapped with quirky fashion accessories. Try bracelets, cufflinks and kurta buttons embedded in premium sterling silver with fine cut zirconia and hints of gold-plating from Izaara, the fine silver jewellery brand.

Luxury Watch

If you want to keep it classy, gift your doting father something that reflects the sophistication of his personality (that you’ve always admired) and also comes in handy for him. Luxury watches can be a perfect choice for that.

So, what would you like to gift your father this year? Let us know in the comments below.

