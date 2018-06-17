Happy Father’s Day: 10 inspiring quotes to share with your dad on this special occasion

Happy Father’s Day! (Source: Getty Images) Happy Father’s Day! (Source: Getty Images)

Fathers are those incredible beings, who selflessly love their children and inspire them to be better human beings. Therefore, it is only fitting that a day is kept exclusively for them, to pamper them and remind how special they are to us. Father’s Day, which is observed across the world on the third Sunday in the month of June, falls on the 17th of this month. On this special occasion, here are some inspiring quotes about fathers for you to share with your dad.

* “A good father believes that he does wisely to encourage enterprise, productive skill, prudent self-denial, and judicious expenditure on the part of his son.”

— William Graham Sumner

* “My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.”

— Michael Jordan

* “A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men.”

— Gregory E. Lang

* “Lookin’ back all I can say about all the things he did for me is I hope I’m at least half the dad that he didn’t have to be.”

— Brad Paisley

* “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

— Billy Graham

* I would love to be a father. I had a great father who taught me how gratifying that is. I’m not going to deny myself that. I think I’d be good at it. Everybody wants that experience. I definitely do.

— Mike Myers

* “When it comes to Father’s Day, I will remember my dad for both being there to nurture me and also for the times he gave me on my own to cultivate my own interests and to nurture my own spirit.”

— Jennifer Grant

* “Father’s Day is hopefully a time when the culture says, ‘This is our moment to look at who our men and boys are.”

— Michael Gurian

* “One of the greatest titles in the world is a parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.”

— Jim DeMint

* “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by the little scraps of wisdom.”

— Umberto Eco

“We should all aspire in life to do a multitude of things well – to be a great father, to be a good husband, to be a good lover, you know, to try to do things the best you can is very important to me”.

— Matthew Modine

