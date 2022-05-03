Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Eid Mubarak Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Updated: May 3, 2022 7:05:31 am
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. It is a three-day celebration that takes place in the holy month of Ramadan at the start of Shawwal, which is the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar. Eid ul Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking fast as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Traditionally, Eid ul Fitr begins at sunset at the first sighting of the crescent moon, also known as Chand Raat, a time of celebration with families and friends gathered in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon. People come together to offer Eid prayers in the early morning, break their fast, express gratitude to each other, and enjoy eating desserts.
Don’t forget to take some time to share these Eid wishes with your loved ones:
*May your Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of happiness and joy.
Best of Express Premium
*May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world on this special day. Eid Mubarak!
*May Allah have mercy and relieve you from all the worries of life on this Eid occasion. Happy Eid!
*During this special occasion of Eid, I wish that Allah’s blessings light up your path and lead to happiness.
*May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, success, and good health now and forever. Eid Mubarak my friend!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-