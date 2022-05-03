scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Eid Mubarak Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics: Eid ul Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking fast. It is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 7:05:31 am
eid ul fitr wishes 2022Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak to you and your family members. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. It is a three-day celebration that takes place in the holy month of Ramadan at the start of Shawwal, which is the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar. Eid ul Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking fast as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Traditionally, Eid ul Fitr begins at sunset at the first sighting of the crescent moon, also known as Chand Raat, a time of celebration with families and friends gathered in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon. People come together to offer Eid prayers in the early morning, break their fast, express gratitude to each other, and enjoy eating desserts.

ALSO SEE |In pictures: How the world is celebrating Eid amid pandemic

Don’t forget to take some time to share these Eid wishes with your loved ones:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
eid card Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah fulfill all your 2022 wishes. Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May your Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of happiness and joy.

eid card Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May this day bring countless blessings your way. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world on this special day. Eid Mubarak!

eid card Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a very happy Eid full of joy, prosperity, cherish, and happiness. Eid Mubarak! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May Allah have mercy and relieve you from all the worries of life on this Eid occasion. Happy Eid!

ALSO READ |Ramadan 2022: Tracing the history and significance of dates in Islam (plus, health benefits and recipes)
eid card Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May your Eid be as wonderful as you are. Happy Eid! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*During this special occasion of Eid, I wish that Allah’s blessings light up your path and lead to happiness.

eid card Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a very happy Eid! I hope you have a day full of happiness and joy. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, success, and good health now and forever. Eid Mubarak my friend!

