Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid Mubarak) 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end and the Muslim community is all geared up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. The religious festival is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, on which people do not observe fast on this day. In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, which is considered sacrosanct
Observed by the Muslim community around the world, on this day, loved ones come together to break the fast. Not only that, on this day people express gratitude and pray to Allah for everything they have. They wake up early in the morning, dress up wearing new clothes and wish their loved ones.
Check out these heartwarming wishes and make sure you express kindness and love with these wishes.
*Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!
*May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.
*Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Eid Mubarak to you all. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty makes our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.
*Eid is finally here to grace us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be ever so joyful for us. Eid Mubarak!
