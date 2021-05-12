scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics: May the Almighty bless you on this joyous occasion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 7:10:26 pm
Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak! (Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid Mubarak) 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end and the Muslim community is all geared up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. The religious festival is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, on which people do not observe fast on this day. In India, Eid is usually celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, which is considered sacrosanct

Observed by the Muslim community around the world, on this day, loved ones come together to break the fast. Not only that, on this day people express gratitude and pray to Allah for everything they have. They wake up early in the morning, dress up wearing new clothes and wish their loved ones.

ALSO READ |Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon sighting date and timings in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Check out these heartwarming wishes and make sure you express kindness and love with these wishes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Stay safe and pray to Almighty. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Wishing for you to spend this holy occasion surrounded by love and happiness only. (Photo: Pixabay)

*May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Eid Mubarak to you all. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty makes our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Have a lovely Eid filled with laughter, good food, and moments of joy. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Eid is finally here to grace us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be ever so joyful for us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Images: Hope you all have a safe Eid this year. (Photo: Pixabay)

