Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May this Eid-Ul-Fitr be a special one for you and may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever! (Photo: Getty) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May this Eid-Ul-Fitr be a special one for you and may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever! (Photo: Getty)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics: While Eid celebrations span across three days, the term Eid-ul-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast”. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The festivities begin after the sighting of the crescent moon but if the moon is not spotted it continues onto the next day. Streets are decorated with beautiful lights while everyone wears new clothing. However, this time the celebrations stand cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On this auspicious occasion, if you are staying away from your loved ones we have collated a few wishes and messages that can be shared to wish them a prosperous and a wonderful Eid.

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: I pray to Allah that he answers all your prayer and give you the strength to fulfil our dreams. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: I pray to Allah that he answers all your prayer and give you the strength to fulfil our dreams. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wish the prophet always guides you and shows you the right path. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wish the prophet always guides you and shows you the right path. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

* My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May Allah fulfils your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: May Allah fulfils your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: You are the reason why my life is so colourful each day. Let me make this Eid such a colourful one for you! Eid Mubarak my love! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: You are the reason why my life is so colourful each day. Let me make this Eid such a colourful one for you! Eid Mubarak my love! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: This Eid ul-Fitr, send heartiest greetings to your loved ones with these Eid al-Fitr messages. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: This Eid ul-Fitr, send heartiest greetings to your loved ones with these Eid al-Fitr messages. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and know that all your dreams will come true soon. Eid Mubarak!

