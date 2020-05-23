Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics: While Eid celebrations span across three days, the term Eid-ul-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast”. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The festivities begin after the sighting of the crescent moon but if the moon is not spotted it continues onto the next day. Streets are decorated with beautiful lights while everyone wears new clothing. However, this time the celebrations stand cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ALSO READ | Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Date: When is Eid in 2020?
On this auspicious occasion, if you are staying away from your loved ones we have collated a few wishes and messages that can be shared to wish them a prosperous and a wonderful Eid.
*Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.
ALSO READ | Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Moon sighting date, timings, significance, importance
* My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!
ALSO READ | Wish Eid Mubarak to your loved ones with these special dishes
*May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!
*May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!
*Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and know that all your dreams will come true soon. Eid Mubarak!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.