Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Eid Mubarak Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2019 (Eid Mubarak) Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: The holy month of Ramadan concludes with Eid ul-Fitr.

According to the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com, June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr, and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. The dates, however, may vary.

ALSO READ | Eid ul Fitr 2019: Know the Last day of Ramadan If you want to send heartfelt wishes to your family and friends, then here's some inspiration. * Wishing each other on Eid deepens the bond of love and brotherhood. Blessed Eid ul-Fitr to all of you. * Eid Mubarak.

* Eid Mubarak to you.

* Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!!

* Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is full of warmth and fun

Eid Mubarak!

* Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

* May Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak.

* May this day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.

Eid Mubarak!

*I extend greetings and good wishes to my loved ones on the auspicious occasion.

Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak!