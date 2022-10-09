Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos and Greetings

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 Images: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is widely believed that the Prophet was born in Mecca in 570 CE on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. This year, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8, 2022, and end on October 9, 2022.

This festival holds great social and religious relevance for the Muslim community across the world. On this day, people take out large processions in the street, congregations are organised, and religious leaders make speeches on the life and the teachings of the Prophet. The day is a reminder for people to place their faith in Allah and keep doing good deeds with compassion and kindness.

As such, to make the day memorable, you can share these wishes, quotes, and messages with your loved ones.

*On this day, I wish that Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfills all your dreams.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Hope you find joy and success on this day. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Hope you find joy and success on this day. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Allah’s rahmat shine on you and help you achieve every goal in your life. Have a blessed and prosperous Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah bless you. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah bless you. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Pass on the wishes for a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: Pass on the wishes for a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May all the blessings of Allah be with you on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May the noor of this month illuminate your heart. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: May the noor of this month illuminate your heart. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May the Almighty listen to your prayers and bless you and your family with good health and happiness! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

