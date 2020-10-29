Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos and Greetings

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: We wish you and your family a happy and peaceful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020 images: A festival that holds great social and religious relevance for the Muslim community in India and around the world, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or simply Eid-e-Milad, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The festival is celebrated in Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, by Muslims who belong to the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought.

While the Sunni community observes Eid-e-Milad on the 12th day of the month, the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th.

This year, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 29, 2020, and end on October 30, 2020. On the day, congregations are said to take place, and religious leaders make speeches on the life and the teachings of the Prophet. The day is that of introspection, of becoming better human beings, of walking on the path guided by the Prophet, of forgiving enemies and doing good for other human beings.

This year, because of the pandemic-imposed restrictions, the celebrations may happen virtually across the country. As such, we give you some messages and cards for you to share with your family, friends and loved ones on this holy day.

* Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

* May the noor of this month illuminate your heart.

* May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success.

* May you shine on this joyous occasion.

* Sending my best wishes and hoping that you have a season full of peace, delight, and happiness.

