Happy Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

July 9, 2022 8:00:42 pm
Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Eid al- Adha is also considered as the “fiest of the sacrifice”. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
After prayers, Muslims greet each other and visit their family and friends. Delicacies are prepared for all and feasts are a common sight of the day. This year the celebrations will begin from July 9, and will go on till July 10.
*May all your good deeds are accepted by Allah and you are rewarded for the same. Warm wishes on Bakrid to you.
*Have a joyous and fun-filled Eid with your family. I wish Allah always guides you. Wishing a very Happy Eid Mubarak
*Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step. May Allah fulfil all your prayers and bless you with his kindness. Eid Mubarak!
*May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace to your family
*May Allah forgive all your sins and accept your sacrifice and put an ease to all your suffering! Eid al-Adha Mubarak.
*Our prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!
