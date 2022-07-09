scorecardresearch
Happy Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: May this Eid al-Adha bring to you and your family, immense joy and prosperity in life

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 8:00:42 pm
Bakrid, Eid-al-adha 2022Eid Mubarak 2022 Wishes Images: This year Eid al-Adha festivities will begin from July 9, and goes till July 10 (Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Eid al- Adha is also considered as the “fiest of the sacrifice”. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

After prayers, Muslims greet each other and visit their family and friends. Delicacies are prepared for all and feasts are a common sight of the day. This year the celebrations will begin from July 9, and will go on till July 10.

Share these wishes with your friends and family this Bakrid.

*May all your good deeds are accepted by Allah and you are rewarded for the same. Warm wishes on Bakrid to you.

Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: May this festival bring you immense joy (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Have a joyous and fun-filled Eid with your family. I wish Allah always guides you. Wishing a very Happy Eid Mubarak

Eid-al-adha, Bakrid Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: May Allah shower you with countless blessings (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step. May Allah fulfil all your prayers and bless you with his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

Bakrid, Eid-al adha Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this Eid-al-Adha with your near and dear ones( Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace to your family

Bakrid, Eid-al-adha Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Eid-al-Adha festivities will begin from July 9, this year(Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Allah forgive all your sins and accept your sacrifice and put an ease to all your suffering! Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakrid. Eid-al-adha Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this Eid with great revelry (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Our prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

Bakrid, Eid-aladha Happy Bakrid 2022 Wishes Images: May this ‘festival of sacrifice’ brings to you what you deeply desire (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

