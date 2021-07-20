Happy Eid al-Adha 2021: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Eid al-Adha is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, festivities will commence from the evening of July 20, and go on till the evening of Wednesday, July 21 in India.

On this day, people visit their family and friends and celebrate the festival with gifts, greetings, hugs and spreading love. It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

With the pandemic raging still, the festival would be celebrated with proper measures keeping social distancing in mind.

Here are a few Eid al-Adha messages to send to relatives, friends and loved ones.

May this Eid fill your life with love and light. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak

This Eid will bring you peace, prosperity, and tranquility. Our sacrifices to Allah will be rewarded. Happy Eid al-Adha to you all!

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak

May the magic of Eid envelope you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak

Walk in the doors of prosperity, success and happiness this Eid. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha.

Let the love of Allah bestow upon you and let your sacrifices reap happiness. Happy Bakrid.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes Images: Eid Mubarak

A very happy Eid al-Adha to you and your family. May all your dreams be fulfilled.

May you be blessed with good health and success. Sending love to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Adha!

God bless your heart with love and peace. Thinking of you this Eid al-Adha.