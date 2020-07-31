scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 31, 2020
Top News

Happy Eid al-Adha 2020: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Things this year will be different owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but let that not stop you from celebrating the festival. Share these wishes with your friends and family members

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 8:50:07 pm
eid al adha 2020, happy eid ul adha, happy eid ul adha 2020, eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2020, eid ul adha, bakrid, bakrid wishes, bakrid mubarak, bakrid wishes images, bakrid wishes pics, eid, eid 2020, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid al adha images, happy eid ul adha wishes, happy eid al adha quotes, happy eid ul adha messages, happy eid al adha sms, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will commence on July 31 and end on August 1. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Every year friends and family members gather together to observe Bakrid, a festival that marks Ibrahim (Abraham)’s compliance to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. Muslims all across the globe celebrate this day by stepping out in their best clothes and meeting their friends and families. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 1 in India.

As is the tradition, Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal on this day. They do it to prove their  devotion and love for Allah. Later, a feast is prepared which is divided into three parts. One part is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the needy, and the last part is kept for immediate family.

Things this year, however, will be different owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but let that not stop you from celebrating the festival. Share these wishes with your friends and family members.

eid al adha 2020, happy eid ul adha, happy eid ul adha 2020, eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2020, eid ul adha, bakrid, bakrid wishes, bakrid mubarak, bakrid wishes images, bakrid wishes pics, eid, eid 2020, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid al adha images, happy eid ul adha wishes, happy eid al adha quotes, happy eid ul adha messages, happy eid al adha sms, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.

*Sending you my wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!

eid al adha 2020, happy eid ul adha, happy eid ul adha 2020, eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2020, eid ul adha, bakrid, bakrid wishes, bakrid mubarak, bakrid wishes images, bakrid wishes pics, eid, eid 2020, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid al adha images, happy eid ul adha wishes, happy eid al adha quotes, happy eid ul adha messages, happy eid al adha sms, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Allah bless you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

* Eid Mubarak!

eid al adha 2020, happy eid ul adha, happy eid ul adha 2020, eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2020, eid ul adha, bakrid, bakrid wishes, bakrid mubarak, bakrid wishes images, bakrid wishes pics, eid, eid 2020, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid al adha images, happy eid ul adha wishes, happy eid al adha quotes, happy eid ul adha messages, happy eid al adha sms, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you be blessed today and every day. Wish you a very Happy Eid!

*Have a blessed year and month.

eid al adha 2020, happy eid ul adha, happy eid ul adha 2020, eid mubarak, eid mubarak 2020, eid ul adha, bakrid, bakrid wishes, bakrid mubarak, bakrid wishes images, bakrid wishes pics, eid, eid 2020, eid images, eid wishes, eid quotes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak images, eid mubarak wishes images, happy eid al adha images, happy eid ul adha wishes, happy eid al adha quotes, happy eid ul adha messages, happy eid al adha sms, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak status, eid mubarak messages, eid mubarak hd image, eid mubarak gif pics, eid mubarak hd pics Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Eid al-Adha.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gifts Ideas: Thoughtful gifts to make your siblings feel loved

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement