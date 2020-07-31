Happy Eid al-Adha 2020: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will commence on July 31 and end on August 1. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will commence on July 31 and end on August 1. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Every year friends and family members gather together to observe Bakrid, a festival that marks Ibrahim (Abraham)’s compliance to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. Muslims all across the globe celebrate this day by stepping out in their best clothes and meeting their friends and families. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 1 in India.

As is the tradition, Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal on this day. They do it to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Later, a feast is prepared which is divided into three parts. One part is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the needy, and the last part is kept for immediate family.

Things this year, however, will be different owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but let that not stop you from celebrating the festival. Share these wishes with your friends and family members.

*Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.

*Sending you my wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!

*May Allah bless you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

* Eid Mubarak!

*May you be blessed today and every day. Wish you a very Happy Eid!

*Have a blessed year and month.

*Happy Eid al-Adha.

