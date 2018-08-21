Happy Eid al-Adha 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics

Eid al-Adha 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: Wish your loved ones with these special messages. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Eid al-Adha 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: Wish your loved ones with these special messages. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Happy Bakrid, Happy Eid al-Adha 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS: Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated to mark the unshakeable obedience and faith of Ibrahim (Abrahim). A dutiful devotee of God, Ibrahim sought to sacrifice his only son on Allah’s wish. However, after seeing his unfaltering devotion, God intervened and asked him to sacrifice a lamb instead.

This year, the day will begin on the evening of August 21 and continue till the evening of August 22. While it holds religious significance, the celebratory process is also filled with fun. Children collect ‘Eidi’ in the form of some money and sweets from elders as blessings, and meat from the sacrificed goat is shared among families and also given to the poor. If you’re celebrating this festival with your family and friends, here are some heartwarming wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp status.

* May Your Plate Of Life Be Always Full Of Sweet Siwaiyan Topped With The Nuts Of Happiness. With Best Eid Wishes, May You Have A Happy Eid

* I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Happy Bakrid!

* E-Embrace with open heart

I-Inculcate good deeds

D-Distribute & share Allah’s bounties with the underprivileged

Eid Mubarak!

* No shadows to depress you. Only joys to surround you. Allah himself to bless you. These are my wishes for you. Today tomorrow and every day… Eid Mubarak!

* When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak 2 U.

* On the canvas of life, we often go off colour, but as long as people like you are there to add the right shades, life goes on to be a rainbow! Eid Mubarak.

