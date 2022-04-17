Happy Easter Sunday 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

April 17, 2022 6:30:30 am
Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide. It symbolises new beginnings.
It is believed Jesus rose from the dead on this day, and the day stands for His victory over death. The triumph of the Lord and Son is widely considered to be God’s plan to save people from sins and wrongdoings. Easter eggs are considered as symbols of new life or spring, in which the outside seems dead but the inside is full of life.
On the occasion of Easter, we have curated messages and wishes for you to send to your friends and family.
The spirit of Easter is all about peace, love, happiness, and joyous life. Happy Easter!
This year, may the basket of Easter fill with care, happiness, and kindness.
Wishing you a wonderful Easter!
*Happy Easter! I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.
