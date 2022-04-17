scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Happy Easter Sunday 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, and Status: The festival is celebrated with special church services, music, candlelight, flowers, and the ringing of church bells.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 17, 2022 6:30:30 am
Easter SundayHappy Easter Sunday 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide. It symbolises new beginnings.

It is believed Jesus rose from the dead on this day, and the day stands for His victory over death. The triumph of the Lord and Son is widely considered to be God’s plan to save people from sins and wrongdoings. Easter eggs are considered as symbols of new life or spring, in which the outside seems dead but the inside is full of life.

ALSO READ |Celebrate the Easter spirit with these special recipes

On the occasion of Easter, we have curated messages and wishes for you to send to your friends and family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Easter sunday Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful Easter. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

The spirit of Easter is all about peace, love, happiness, and joyous life. Happy Easter!

easter sunday Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: *Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

This year, may the basket of Easter fill with care, happiness, and kindness.

Easter sunday Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May this spring bring love and happiness to your life. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Wishing you a wonderful Easter!

easter sunday Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May Jesus showers you with blessings. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Easter! I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

