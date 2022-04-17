Happy Easter Sunday 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide. It symbolises new beginnings.

It is believed Jesus rose from the dead on this day, and the day stands for His victory over death. The triumph of the Lord and Son is widely considered to be God’s plan to save people from sins and wrongdoings. Easter eggs are considered as symbols of new life or spring, in which the outside seems dead but the inside is full of life.

On the occasion of Easter, we have curated messages and wishes for you to send to your friends and family.

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful Easter. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful Easter. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

The spirit of Easter is all about peace, love, happiness, and joyous life. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: *Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: *Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

This year, may the basket of Easter fill with care, happiness, and kindness.

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May this spring bring love and happiness to your life. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May this spring bring love and happiness to your life. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Wishing you a wonderful Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May Jesus showers you with blessings. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: May Jesus showers you with blessings. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Easter! I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

