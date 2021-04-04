Happy Easter Sunday 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: This day is also known as 'Resurrection Sunday'. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: A day celebrated across the globe, Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus. This day occurs three days after Jesus was crucified. While Easter falls differently every year, this year it will be celebrated on April 4, 2021.

An important day marked in the Christian calendar, this day celebrates Jesus’ victory over death. On this day, people observe fast and visit the church with their loved ones. While this might be a popular belief, Easter was not always celebrated like this. This is because until the Saxons were converted to Christians, the day honoured Eastre who was the pagan Saxon goddess.

While the situation is slightly different today, the celebrations will also change in the pandemic. But that does not mean one cannot spread positivity and warmth on this day. That is why here are some loving messages and cards for you and your loved ones. We hope you have a blessed Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Easter! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I hope that this Easter brings you new aspirations and new hope.

Have a blessed and meaningful Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Easter to you. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you the kind of Easter that touches your heart like a prayer and blesses your life with the gift of amazing grace. Best wishes for a joyous Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: We hope you have a blessed day ahead. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your life be full of blessings!

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful Easter. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Easter Greetings!

May this be the best Easter ever for you and your loved ones!

Let joy and peace from God ascend in your home.

Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images: May you be blessed with love and good health. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

