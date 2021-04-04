Happy Easter Sunday 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

April 4, 2021 7:00:32 am
Happy Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: A day celebrated across the globe, Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus. This day occurs three days after Jesus was crucified. While Easter falls differently every year, this year it will be celebrated on April 4, 2021.
An important day marked in the Christian calendar, this day celebrates Jesus’ victory over death. On this day, people observe fast and visit the church with their loved ones. While this might be a popular belief, Easter was not always celebrated like this. This is because until the Saxons were converted to Christians, the day honoured Eastre who was the pagan Saxon goddess.
While the situation is slightly different today, the celebrations will also change in the pandemic. But that does not mean one cannot spread positivity and warmth on this day. That is why here are some loving messages and cards for you and your loved ones. We hope you have a blessed Easter!
*I hope that this Easter brings you new aspirations and new hope.
Have a blessed and meaningful Easter!
*Wishing you the kind of Easter that touches your heart like a prayer and blesses your life with the gift of amazing grace. Best wishes for a joyous Easter!
*May your life be full of blessings!
Happy Easter!
*Easter Greetings!
May this be the best Easter ever for you and your loved ones!
Let joy and peace from God ascend in your home.
