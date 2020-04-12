Happy Easter Sunday 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Easter symbolises new beginnings. It is believed that Jesus rose from the dead on this day, and the day stands for Christ’s victory over death. The triumph of the Lord and Son is widely considered to be God’s plan to save people from sins and wrongdoings. Easter eggs are considered as a symbol of new life or spring in which the outside seems dead but the inside is full of life. On the occasion of Easter which falls today, April 12, we have curated messages and wishes for you to send to your friends and family.
*Happy Easter! I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.
*Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!
*Love, chocolate, and sunshine—what more could you need? Have a blessed one!
*Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy Easter!
*Rejoice and praise Jesus!
*It’s not just about the Easter egg or bunnies
It’s the hope that this season enfolds in everyone’s homes.
*Heartiest greeting to you and your family on this auspicious occasion
Happy Easter!
*Easter is a promise of renewal. Trust Jesus.
*Wish you loads of happiness and health on the occasion.
Have you wished them yet?
