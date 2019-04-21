Toggle Menu
Happy Easter Sunday 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages & Whatsapp Status

Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, and Status: Easter is often associated with Easter eggs as a symbol of new life or spring.

Happy Easter
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Have a blessed Easter. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: As one of the prominent days for Christians, Easter is celebrated with much fanfare. Marking the resurrection of Jesus from the dead on the day of Good Friday, Easter symbolises new beginnings. It is widely believed that when Jesus Christ’s disciples visited his grave on the third day following Good Friday, the grave was empty and the stone was rolled away.

The popular proclamation on the day became “He is Risen”. This joyful proclamation stands till today and his resurrection is celebrated as the triumph of the Lord and his son. It is widely considered to be God’s plan to save people from sins and wrongdoings.

Easter is often associated with Easter eggs as a symbol of new life or spring in which the outside seems dead but the inside is full of life. On the occasion of Easter, send your friends and family greetings of the festival. Here are some wishes you can share with them:

Happy Easter 2019
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Sing hallelujah! (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Easter!
Rejoice and praise Jesus!!!

Happy Easter 2019
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Christ has risen. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sing hallelujah!!!
Happy Easter!

Choose to follow The Lord
May you receive “a new birth of everlasting happiness”
Happy Easter!

Happy Easter 2019
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Easter is celebrated with much fanfare. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

It’s not just about the Easter egg or bunnies
It’s the hope that this season enfolds in everyone’s homes.

Happy Easter 2019
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Easter is one of the prominent days for Christians. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)
Happy Easter 2019
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images: Celebrated as Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Heartiest greeting to you and your family on this auspicious occasion
Happy Easter!

