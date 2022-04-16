Happy Easter 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is believed to be day when Jesus rose from the dead. On the third day from Good Friday on which he was crucified, Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark Christ’s victory over death. ”He is risen” is the popular proclamation on this day. This year, Easter will fall on April 17. Jesus Christ’s last supper is celebrated as Maundy Thursday and the entire week from Palm Sunday is called the Holy week.

We have curated a list of messages that you can send to your friends and family this Easter.

*Even though we are far apart, you’re always in my heart. Happy Easter wishes to you

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Share these warm wishes with your loved ones around the world. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Share these warm wishes with your loved ones around the world. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending you the warmest of wishes this Easter. I’m grateful for your love, support, and friendship

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: This Easter, don’t miss out on wishing any of your loved ones. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: This Easter, don’t miss out on wishing any of your loved ones. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express

*I hope your basket is full of Easter blessings!

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Have a blessed one (Source: Express Archives) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Have a blessed one (Source: Express Archives)

*Wishing you a happy Spring and a joy-filled Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Easter is celebrated with much fanfare. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Easter is celebrated with much fanfare. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*What a wonderful Easter gift – the gift of spring! May you feel renewed by the change of season and be filled with hope for the days to come

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Good wishes. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images: Good wishes. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

*’Ears hoping’ you have a very Hoppy Easter!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!