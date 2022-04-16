scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Happy Easter 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Jesus Christ’s last supper is celebrated as Maundy Thursday and the entire week from Palm Sunday is called the Holy week

April 16, 2022
Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is believed to be day when Jesus rose from the dead. On the third day from Good Friday on which he was crucified, Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark Christ’s victory over death. ”He is risen” is the popular proclamation on this day. This year, Easter will fall on April 17. Jesus Christ’s last supper is celebrated as Maundy Thursday and the entire week from Palm Sunday is called the Holy week.

We have curated a list of messages that you can send to your friends and family this Easter.

*Even though we are far apart, you’re always in my heart. Happy Easter wishes to you

*Sending you the warmest of wishes this Easter. I’m grateful for your love, support, and friendship

*I hope your basket is full of Easter blessings!

*Wishing you a happy Spring and a joy-filled Easter!

*What a wonderful Easter gift – the gift of spring! May you feel renewed by the change of season and be filled with hope for the days to come

*’Ears hoping’ you have a very Hoppy Easter!

