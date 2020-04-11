Happy Easter 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Wallpaper, and Photos

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Let’s rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Let’s rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year Easter is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus after he was crucified. It is a very important date for those practising Christianity, since this is the day that is believed to have marked the foundation of the Christian faith. It is believed that Jesus, who was the son of God, died for everyone’s mistakes and wrong-doings. He came back to life, three days later to defeat death and evil. As per Britannica, “the earliest recorded observance of an Easter celebration comes from the 2nd century, though the commemoration of Jesus’ Resurrection probably occurred earlier.”

This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020. We have put together few wishes for you and your loved ones. Check them out below.

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Jesus bless you with everything you desire.

Lots of warm hugs and wishes.

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter to you and your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter to you and your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Easter sends the miracles of spring to allow you to start afresh.

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a joyous Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a joyous Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Easter be the happiest ever for you!

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord shower his blessings on you this Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord shower his blessings on you this Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you health, prosperity, longevity and peace this Easter and always.

Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Easter Sunday 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Easter! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Easter bunny hop into your life with all the happiness in the world!

