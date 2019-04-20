Happy Easter 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics

Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Easter, which is one of the most important days for Christians, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Jesus rose from the dead on the third day from Good Friday, which is observed as the day he was crucified. The third day is celebrated as Easter Sunday, marking Christ’s victory over death.

According to the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave. However, on the third day his grave was found to be empty with the stone rolled away. ”He is risen” is the popular proclamation on this day. This year, Easter will fall on April 21.

If you want to wish your loved ones on Easter, we have curated a list of images, quotes, and messages that you can send to your friends and family.

*Let’s rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter.

* May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter.

*May you find the renewal of hope, health, love and the spirit of god. Happy Easter to you and your family.

*Wishing you and your loved ones the happiest Easter.

*You may be far from sight, but not far from our thoughts. Happy Easter!

*He has risen! Happy Easter!

*Wishing you and your family a prosperous and happy life this Easter. Let’s rejoice this occasion. Happy Easter!

*Wishing you a very joyful Easter. Celebrate this Easter with a heart full of peace and happiness.

*Easter teaches us to embrace our faith in the Savior. Happy Easter!

*Easter happiness to you and yours.

*Have an egg-cellent and bunny-tastic Easter!

*May this Easter bring colour, brightness, joy to your life and, of course, lots and lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies.