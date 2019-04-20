Toggle Menu
Happy Easter 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Photos and Picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-easter-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-pictures-messages-sms-wallpaper-photos-and-pics-5678077/

Happy Easter 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Pictures, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics

Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Easter, which is one of the most important days for Christians, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year, it will fall on April 21.

easter, easter celebrations, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Easter will be celebrated on April 21. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Easter, which is one of the most important days for Christians, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Jesus rose from the dead on the third day from Good Friday, which is observed as the day he was crucified. The third day is celebrated as Easter Sunday, marking Christ’s victory over death.

According to the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave. However, on the third day his grave was found to be empty with the stone rolled away. ”He is risen” is the popular proclamation on this day. This year, Easter will fall on April 21.

If you want to wish your loved ones on Easter, we have curated a list of images, quotes, and messages that you can send to your friends and family.

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Easter to you and your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let’s rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter.

Advertising

* May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter.

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a joyous Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you find the renewal of hope, health, love and the spirit of god. Happy Easter to you and your family.

*Wishing you and your loved ones the happiest Easter.

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May Lord shower his blessings on you this Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You may be far from sight, but not far from our thoughts. Happy Easter!

*He has risen! Happy Easter!

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Easter! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you and your family a prosperous and happy life this Easter. Let’s rejoice this occasion. Happy Easter!

*Wishing you a very joyful Easter. Celebrate this Easter with a heart full of peace and happiness.

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a blessed Easter. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Easter teaches us to embrace our faith in the Savior. Happy Easter!

*Easter happiness to you and yours.

easter, easter sunday, easter 2019, indian express
Happy Easter Sunday 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Easter (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have an egg-cellent and bunny-tastic Easter!

*May this Easter bring colour, brightness, joy to your life and, of course, lots and lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shab-E-Barat 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings
2 From braids to buns: Simple hairstyles you can try out this summer
3 Home-made face masks that will help protect your skin this summer