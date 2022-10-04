Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dussehra is one of the major Hindu festivals that marks the end of Navratri. It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik. The day marks Lord Ram’s victory over the evil King Ravana. On this day, a huge effigy of Ravana is burned to signify the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 5.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dussehra, also knows as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja. On this day, idols of goddess Durga along with those of Saraswati, Laxmi, Ganesh and Kartik, are carried in a procession and immersed in a water body. People celebrate the day by exchanging sweets and other treats and sending warm wishes to each other.

Here are some Dussehra wishes and Whatsapp messages to wish your family and friends:

*On the happy occasion of Dussehra, hope that Lord Ram fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a very happy Dussehra. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a very happy Dussehra. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May all the tensions in your life burn with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Dussehra! (Express photo by Sahil Walia; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Dussehra! (Express photo by Sahil Walia; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!

Advertisement

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: May you have a lovely time with your family this Dussehra! (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: May you have a lovely time with your family this Dussehra! (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* A time for celebration, for festivity, for the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate with family and friends. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate with family and friends. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May this Dussehra dispel gloom and misery and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!