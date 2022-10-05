scorecardresearch
Happy Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Wish your friends and family with these warm wishes

Happy DussehraHappy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: This year Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5 (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, Status: Vijayadashami or Dussehra is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which marks the end of Navratri and Durga puja festivals. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 5.

The day is celebrated in different ways throughout the country. In the northern and southern states, the day implies the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. People burn huge effigies of Ravana to signify the victory of good over evil. In the eastern and northeastern states of India, it marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king. On this day, idols of goddess Durga along with those of Saraswati, Laxmi, Ganesh, and Kartik, are carried in a procession and immersed in a water body.

For the joyous occasion we have curated some special wishes which you can share with your friends and family!

* On this Dussehra, may you be showered with good health and prosperity.

Happy Dussehra Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Dussehra (Designed By Rajan Sharma)

* Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Experience the joy and positivity of this festive season (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this day clear all hurdles from your life and start new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: Keeping with the spirit of the day, here are some wishes, pictures and messages that you can share with your loved ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

Happy Dussehra Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes Images: May you have a lovely time with family this Dussehra | Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar; designed by Angshuman Maity

