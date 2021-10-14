scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Let's celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones!

October 14, 2021
Dussehra wishes 2021

Happy Dussehra 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, a widely-celebrated festival, brings the five-day festivities of Durga Puja to a close. The day marks Lord Ram’s victory over the evil King Ravana.

In different parts of the country, devotees prepare to bid farewell to the goddess. This year, the festival — also known as Vijayadashami — will be celebrated on October 15. Even though things are slightly different considering the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, you can celebrate the day by exchanging these wishes.

Happy Dussehra 2021

* A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

* On this Dussehra, may you be showered with good health and prosperity.

Happy Dussehra 2021

* May this Dussehra dispel gloom and misery and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

*Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2021

* May all your troubles end this Dussehra! Sending you good wishes and peace.

* May God shower blessings on you. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra wishes 2021

*May this Dussehra bring you good fortune. Wishing you love and light.

*Happy Dussehra to you and yours.

Dussehra 2021
Dussehra 2021: A look at the preparations ahead of Vijayadashami celebrations

