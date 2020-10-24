Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Dussehra 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Dussehra. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Dussehra 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, known as Vijayadashmi, brings the five-day festivities of Durga Puja to a close. The day also marks Lord Ram’s triumph over the evil King Ravana. As per custom effigies of the latter are burnt to signify the same.

In different parts of the country devotees prepare to bid farewell to the goddess. This year it falls on October 25. Even though things are slightly different this year, celebrate the day by exchanging these wishes.

* A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

* On this Dussehra, may you be showered with good health and prosperity.

* May all your troubles end this Dussehra! Sending you good wishes and peace.

* May God shower blessings on you. Happy Dussehra!

*May this dussehra bring you good fortune. Wishing you love and light.

*Happy Dussehra to you and yours.

*Happy Dussehra.

