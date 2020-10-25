Happy Dussehra 2020: Vijayadashami wishes images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, photos, status

Happy Dussehra 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this occasion. (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, Status: Dussehra is a major Hindu festival that marks the end of Navaratri every year. It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik. On this day, a huge effigy of Ravana is burned to signify the victory of good over evil.

This day is also celebrated as Vijayadashami that marks the end of Durga Puja. On this day, clay idols of goddess Durga along with those of Saraswati, Laxmi, Ganesh and Kartik, are carried in a procession by people towards a water body and immersed thereafter. People celebrate the day by exchanging sweets and other treats and sending warm wishes to each other.

If you are looking for some quotes and messages to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, here are some of them you can choose from:

* On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, may goddess Durga take away all your worries and bless you with health, wealth and prosperity.

* Dussehra is a festival of victory on bad elements in our lives.

* Wish you a very happy Dussehra!

* I wish this Dussehra bring you devotion, determination and dedication in your life. Have a great Dussehra!

* Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra to all my near and dear ones.

