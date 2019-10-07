Toggle Menu
Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pics and Greetingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-dussehra-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpaper-messages-photos-pics-and-greetings-6056381/

Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pics and Greetings

Related News Dussehra 2019 date: When is Vijayadashami in 2019 in India? Ramleela 2019: The gender-bending men who bring mythology to life Chandigarh: 300 bouncers to guard country’s tallest Ravana effigy on Dussehra day Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of Lord […]

dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. On this day, effigies of the latter are burnt to signify the triumph of victory of good over evil across the country. In some parts of India, the day is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, to commemorate the day Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo king Mahishasura. This year, it falls on October 8.

On this day, exchange these wishes with your friends and family.

dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* May this Dussehra all your worries are over.

* Happy Dussehra!

dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Advertising
dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* May you be showered with good health and success this year.

* Happy Dussehra!

dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

dussehra, dussehra 2019, dussehra images, dussehra wishes, happy dussehra, happy dussehra 2019, happy dussehra images, happy dussehra wishes, happy vijayadashami, vijayadashami 2019, happy vijayadashami images, happy vijayadashami wishes, happy dussehra sms, happy dussehra greetings, happy dussehra pics, happy dussehra wishes wallpaper, happy dussehra sms status, happy dussehra wishes images, happy dussehra wallpaper, happy dussehra status, happy dussehra messages, dussehra messages,dussehra photos, dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Dussehra!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android