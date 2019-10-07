Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pics and Greetings

Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. On this day, effigies of the latter are burnt to signify the triumph of victory of good over evil across the country. In some parts of India, the day is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, to commemorate the day Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo king Mahishasura. This year, it falls on October 8.

On this day, exchange these wishes with your friends and family.

* May this Dussehra all your worries are over.

* Happy Dussehra!

* A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

* May you be showered with good health and success this year.

* May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

