Happy Dussehra 2019: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Messages and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Vijayadashami or simply Dashami, officially marks the end of the Durga Puja festivities. On this day, people take part in a grand send-off for the Goddess, in a way that is part celebratory, part sombre.

For Bengalis, the day begins with the traditional Maa Boron — that is, prepping the Goddess for her journey back to Mount Kailash. The highlight is the sindoor khela, for which married women get together and smear some vermillion on Goddess Durga, and on each other. Nowadays, this ritual has become more inclusive. Men, unmarried women and even widows get to participate.

The immersion or the visarjan also happens on the day.

A major Hindu festival, Dussehra also marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, following a fierce battle. In many parts of India — mostly in the northern states — Ravana effigies are burnt and mood is largely celebratory. The day signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Keeping with the spirit of the day, here are some wishes, pictures and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Happy Dussehra to you!

* May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

* It was today that good won over evil. May this day clear all hurdles from your life and start new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra!

* It’s time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

* Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

* Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.