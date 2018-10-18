Happy Dussehra 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Dussehra 2018 date: This year it will be observed on October 19.

Happy Dussehra 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, falls on October 19 this year. It marks the historic victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. Effigies of the latter are burnt as a symbol of the victory of good over evil across the country. In some parts of India, it is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo king Mahishasura.

Friends and families come together on this special day, and spend some quality time. But for those who cannot be with their loved ones this Dussehra, let them know that you miss them with special wishes and greetings.

Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness.

Happy Dussehra!

A very happy Dussehra to you and your family. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day.

A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May you be showered with good health and success this year.

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

Happy Dussehra to you and your family! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Happy Dussehra to you and your family! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Ram shower all his blessings on you.

Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks.

May your happiness be multiplied ten times.

Sending Dussehra wishes your way.

Sending Dussehra wishes your way. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* A time for celebration

For festivity

For the victory of good over evil

Happy Dussehra!

