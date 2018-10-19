Happy Dussehra 2018: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Dussehra 2018 Wishes Images: Goddess Durga slayed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Happy Dussehra 2018 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status: Vijayadashami also known as Dussehra marks the end of Durga Puja. This Hindu festival is a celebration of good over evil. According to mythology, Goddess Durga slayed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. It also marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

For those who cannot be with their loved ones this Dussehra (October 19), let them know that you miss them with these special wishes, greetings and SMSes.

* May this Dussehra burn all gloom and misery on Earth along with Ravana, and bring you happiness and prosperity.

Happy Vijayadashami!

* An auspicious day to start with any real work

It was today that good won over evil

May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start new era of well-being

Happy Dussehra!

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* It’s time to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

* Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

May Lord Ram bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

* Fortunate is the one

who has learned to admire,

But not to envy.

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi,

With plenty of peace and prosperity

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Dussehra!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd