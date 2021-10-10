Happy Durga Puja 2021: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, photos, status

October 10, 2021 8:30:56 pm
Durga Puja 2021 Wishes, Messages, Images, Photos, Quotes, Status for Loved Ones: The much-awaited Durga Puja will start on October 11. The annual festival is celebrated to pay homage to goddess Durga and her symbolic victory over Mahishasur. This is the time to seek blessings from the goddess, enjoy with family and friends and also indulge in festive recipes. On this occasion, people also buy new clothes and go pandal hopping, although one has to keep all Covid restrictions in mind this time.
If you are looking for a way to wish your loved ones, here are some wishes and quotes on Durga Puja that you can pick from:
*Durga Puja is the time to get busy in the festivities and create beautiful memories with our loved ones. Best wishes to you on Durga Puja for a wonderful year!
*May Maa Durga’s blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe.
*May Maa Durga bestow
You and your family with nine forms of blessings
Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness,
Education, Health, Power and Commitment.
*May Maa Durga strengthen you to fight all evils. May she give you the courage to face all upheavals.
*Happy Durga Puja!
