Happy Durga Puja 2021: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, photos, status

Durga Puja 2021 Wishes, Messages, Images, Photos, Quotes, Status for Loved Ones: The much-awaited Durga Puja will start on October 11. The annual festival is celebrated to pay homage to goddess Durga and her symbolic victory over Mahishasur. This is the time to seek blessings from the goddess, enjoy with family and friends and also indulge in festive recipes. On this occasion, people also buy new clothes and go pandal hopping, although one has to keep all Covid restrictions in mind this time.

If you are looking for a way to wish your loved ones, here are some wishes and quotes on Durga Puja that you can pick from:

Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity) Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Durga Puja is the time to get busy in the festivities and create beautiful memories with our loved ones. Best wishes to you on Durga Puja for a wonderful year!

ALSO READ | Pandal themes that range from Burj Khalifa to Bollywood and Kolkata in the 70s

Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity) Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Maa Durga’s blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe.

Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity) Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Maa Durga bestow

You and your family with nine forms of blessings

Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness,

Education, Health, Power and Commitment.

Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity) Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Maa Durga strengthen you to fight all evils. May she give you the courage to face all upheavals.

Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity) Durga Puja 2021 (Image designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Happy Durga Puja!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!