Happy Durga Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images:

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: One of the most anticipated festivals, Durga Puja, is finally here. The five-day festival begins on October 22 and ends on October 26. As is well known, the auspicious days are dedicated to Goddess Durga as her devotees gather to celebrate her homecoming to her maternal home. The five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashwin or September-October.

Durga Puja marks her triumph over Asura. Her children Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha and Kartika are also worshipped on this occasion.

Even though things are different this time, mark the days by sharing these wishes.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images:

*May Maa Durga fulfil all your wishes. Happy Durga Puja!

*Wishing you a happy and safe Durga Puja.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images:

*Wishing you lots laughter this Durga Puja! Sending love and light to you and yours.

*Happy Durga Puja to your family and loved ones.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images:

*May Goddess Durga protect you and your family. Wishing you a safe Durga Puja!

*Ma Durga is the embodiment of Shakti and here’s hoping that she gives you strength to overcome all hardships.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images:

Happy Durga Puja!

