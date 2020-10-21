Happy Durga Puja 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Pujo! (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: The colourful and happy festival of Durga Puja is upon us. A celebration that takes place largely among the Bengali, Odia and the Assamese communities living in India and around the world, Durga Puja ushers in the positive festive vibes as the year draws to a close.

Durga Puja coincides with the nine-day/night Navratri festivities, which essentially celebrates and reveres the nine most prominent forms of Goddess Durga. It marks the victory of the goddess over demon king Mahishasura. It is for this very reason that her idol can be seen slaying the demon, who is depicted as being at her feet, being mauled by her vahana, a lion.

Durga Puja essentially begins on the sixth day of the nine-day function, which culminates with Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. This year, it starts on October 22, which is a Thursday.

And while because of the pandemic there are many restrictions in place, and you should ideally keep your distance and stay at home as much as possible, you can still take part in the festive fervour virtually, and wish your dear ones a Happy Durga Puja, hoping to meet them again next year, under safer circumstances.

Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: The colourful and happy festival of Durga Puja is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: The colourful and happy festival of Durga Puja is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: It is a celebration that takes place largely by the Bengali, Odia and the Assamese communities living in India and around the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: It is a celebration that takes place largely by the Bengali, Odia and the Assamese communities living in India and around the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that brings joy to you and your loved ones.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja coincides with the nine-day/night Navratri festivities, which essentially celebrates and reveres the nine most prominent forms of Goddess Durga. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja coincides with the nine-day/night Navratri festivities, which essentially celebrates and reveres the nine most prominent forms of Goddess Durga. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja marks the victory of the goddess over demon king Mahishasura. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja marks the victory of the goddess over demon king Mahishasura. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* Durga Puja is a blessed time. Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja essentially begins on the sixth day of the nine-day function, which culminates with Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Durga Puja essentially begins on the sixth day of the nine-day function, which culminates with Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* Be humbled by the blessings of the Goddess, Wish your friends, family and acquaintances on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: This year, it starts on October 22. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives) Happy Durga Puja 2020 Wishes Images: This year, it starts on October 22. (Designed by Gargi Singh; Source: Express Archives)

* Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil, The victory of humanity, The victory of justice, The victory of truth.

