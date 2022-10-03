scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Happy Durga Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: This year, it will be observed on October 4

durga navamiHappy Durga Navami 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is the ninth and the last day of festivities for both Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. It is celebrated the day before Maa Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In other words, it is believed to be the final day of the fight between Maa Durga and the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. In West Bengal and especially Kolkata, Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

This year, it will be observed on October 4. Durga Navami is followed by Dussehra, or Vijay Dashami when Lord Ram is believed to have defeated King Ravana in a fierce battle.

Just like Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami is also one of the most significant days which begins with a holy bath, following which devotees offer their prayers to the deity, in the form of a morning aarti and pushpanjali. It is only after they are done praying, that they can break their fast by eating ceremonial fruits and sweets.

To mark this pious occasion, don’t forget to send these wishes to your loved ones.

*Life has ups and down,
Some days might be rough,
But Maa Durga will give you the courage,
And the ability to be tough.
Have a Happy Maha Navami!

durga navami Happy Durga Navami 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

*On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!

durga navami Happy Durga Navami 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

durga navami Happy Durga Navami 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending my warm wishes for a happy Maha Navami! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May Maa Durga bless you today and forever.

durga navami Happy Durga Navami 2022 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

