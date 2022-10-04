scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Happy Durga Navami 2022: Maha Navami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Status

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: It is also one of the most significant days where devotees offer their prayers to the deity, in the form of a morning aarti

maha navami

Happy Durga Navami 2022 (Maha Navami) 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Maha Navami marks the last day of the Navratri festivities. It is also one of the most significant days where devotees offer their prayers to the deity, in the form of a morning aarti. It is only after they are done praying, that they break their fast by eating ceremonial fruits and sweets.

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga is to be worshipped as ‘Mahishasurmardini’, for devotees say that Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. This year, it will be observed on October 4 and will be followed by Dussehra, or Vijay Dashami when Lord Ram is believed to have defeated King Ravana in a fierce battle.

On this occasion we have curated some special wishes which you can share with your friends and family!

*May the pious and joyous occasion of Maha Navami cleanse your soul and make you a better person. Have a Happy Maha Navami

Durga Navami

*Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Jai Mata Di

durga puja

*May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavours. Warm wishes of Durga Navami to all!

Maha Navami

*On this auspicious day of Durga Navami, My greetings to you and your family. Happy Navami!

Maha Navami

