scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls

Happy Durga Navami 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Just like Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami is also one of the most significant days which begins with a holy bath, following which devotees offer their prayers to the deity

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 24, 2020 8:06:40 pm
happy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishesDurga Navami 2020 Date: This year it falls on October 25.(Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2020 wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is the ninth and the last of day of festivities for both Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. The final celebration, it marks the victory of good over evil, and is followed by Dussehra, or Vijay Dashami, when Lord Ram is believed to have defeated King Ravana in a fierce battle. This year it will be celebrated on October 25, which is a Sunday.

Just like Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami is also one of the most significant days which begins with a holy bath, following which devotees offer their prayers to the deity, in the form of a morning aarti and pushpanjali. It is only after they are done praying, that they can break their fast by eating ceremonial fruits and sweets.

This year, because of the pandemic, there are naturally many restrictions in place, which people are expected to adhere to. But, you can still wish your near and dear ones virtually, and bid Goddess Durga adieu, with the hope that by next year, the situation will improve, and things will go back to being as they were.

Happy Maha Navami to you!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
appy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishes Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Durga Navami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Bring all the positivity into your life on this special occasion!

happy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishes Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Maha Navami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Navami!

happy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishes Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Celebrate this day with your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* May this day bring you success and joy.

happy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishes Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones on this special day. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* May this day bring you immense happiness.

happy navami, navami, navami 2020, durga navami, maha navami wishes Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Maha Navami! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Happy Navami!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood loves printed ethnic kurtis; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement