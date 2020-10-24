Happy Durga Navami 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Pics

Durga Navami 2020 Date: This year it falls on October 25.(Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

Happy Durga Navami (Maha Navami) 2020 wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is the ninth and the last of day of festivities for both Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. The final celebration, it marks the victory of good over evil, and is followed by Dussehra, or Vijay Dashami, when Lord Ram is believed to have defeated King Ravana in a fierce battle. This year it will be celebrated on October 25, which is a Sunday.

Just like Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami is also one of the most significant days which begins with a holy bath, following which devotees offer their prayers to the deity, in the form of a morning aarti and pushpanjali. It is only after they are done praying, that they can break their fast by eating ceremonial fruits and sweets.

This year, because of the pandemic, there are naturally many restrictions in place, which people are expected to adhere to. But, you can still wish your near and dear ones virtually, and bid Goddess Durga adieu, with the hope that by next year, the situation will improve, and things will go back to being as they were.

Happy Maha Navami to you!

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Durga Navami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Bring all the positivity into your life on this special occasion!

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Maha Navami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Navami!

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Celebrate this day with your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* May this day bring you success and joy.

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones on this special day. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* May this day bring you immense happiness.

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Maha Navami! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Source: Express Archives)

* Happy Navami!

