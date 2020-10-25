Happy Durga Navami 2020: Maha Navami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Status

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Wishes to you and your family. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Durga Navami 2020 (Maha Navami) 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The end of of the nine-day festival of Navratri is observed as Durga Navami which comes one day ahead of Vijaya Dashmi. It is also the third and final day of Durga Puja festivities. The day holds significance as it is a precursor to the defeat of the evil buffalo demon king Mahisasur. To mark her victory, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasurmardini, which literally translates to demon slayer. Maha Navami is celebrated across India in most states as part of the 10-day Durga Puja festival but assumes prominence in West Bengal Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The Goddess is worshipped with much enthusiasm. The rituals for Durga Navami start with a holy bath followed by a Shodhasopachar puja (a ritualistic worship of the Goddess).

One of the important things to note is the starting time of Navami Tithi. The precise rule is that if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi, then Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are done on the same day.

Considering this year, amid the pandemic, the festivities might be restricted, here are some special wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

*May the Goddess give you power and strength to take on life’s battles with ease. Happy Navami!

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your path. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your dear ones. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navami to all

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Let all your dreams come true. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Navami.

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: May Maa Durga bestow you with success. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Durga Maa shower you with success and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami.

Happy Durga Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let all evils vanish from your life. Happy Durga Navami 2020.

