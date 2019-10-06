Happy Durga Navami 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy Durga Navami 2019 (Maha Navami) Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navami is celebrated the day before Maa Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In other words, it is believed to be the final day of the fight between Maa Durga and the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. In West Bengal and especially Kolkata, Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The rituals for Durga Navami start with a holy bath followed by a special Shodhasopachar puja (a ritualistic worship of the Goddess). ‘Sandhi Puja’ is also held at the juncture of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. Considered as one of the main ritual of Durga Puja, it occurs at the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami. In Bengali, it is called as ‘Sandhikhan’.

We have curated wishes and greetings you can send to your friends and family wishing them a Happy Maha Navami.

*Life has ups and down,

Some days might be rough,

But Maa Durga will give you the courage,

And the ability to be tough.

Have a Happy Maha Navami!

*May the candle light flame your life,

May you always be happy and victorious,

May the sunshine create glorious mornings,

May all your darkness fly away,

Wishing U Happy Maha Navami!

*On this auspicious day of Durga Navami,

My greetings to you and your family,

Happiness and betterment at all levels,

For today and all time to come,

Success at the end of all your pursuits,

In the most truthful way.

*Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.

Wishing you a happy Maha Navami!

*Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power.

We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

Jai Mata Di

*May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavours.

Warm wishes of Durga Navami to all!