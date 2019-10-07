Toggle Menu
Happy Durga Navami 2019: Maha Navami Wishes Images, Photos, Messages and Status for Whatsapp and Fb

Happy Durga Navami 2019 (Maha Navami) Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos:

Happy Durga Navami 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Navami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Durga Navami 2019 (Maha Navami) 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The last day of the pujoa festivities, Maha Navami will be celebrated this Monday, on October 7.  Maha Navami has a different date in West Bengal. One is usually followed by the Bengali community and  the other by the rest of India.

On this day, exchange greetings with your friends and family by sharing these wishes.

* Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Navami!

* May this day bring you success and happiness. Happy Ram Navami.

* Happy Navami.

* May this day bring happiness.

*Happy Navami.

*May only good things happen to you.

Happy Navami.

