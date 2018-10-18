Happy Durga Navami 2018 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Status and Greetings

Happy Durga Navami 2018 Wishes Images, Messages, SMS: Send good wishes to your loved ones this Maha Navami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Maha Navami falls on the ninth and last day of the Navratri festival. This year, it’s being observed on October 18.

It marks the final day of the long drawn battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, where she emerges victorious on the tenth day or Vijayadashmi. People offer prayers to the Goddess and worship her as Mahishasuramardini – the slayer of the buffalo demon.

Maha Navami marks the end of evil and the dawn of happiness and new beginnings. On this auspicious day, we have curated a list of wishes and greetings you can send to your friends and family.

*May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavours.

Warm wishes of Durga Navami to all

*Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power.

We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

Jai Mata Di

*Durga Puja Is A Blessed Time

Rejoice In The Glories Of Maa Durga

And Celebrate All The Blessings Of Goddess

With Your Friends, Family & Acquaintances

And Loved Ones

Happy Durga Navami.

*May the goodness flow through us to the world around,

removing the evils within on this day of Durga Navami and ever.

*May this Navami brighten your day and night,

May it add colour to your life,

May it remove all the sorrows and worries from your life,

And give you the strength and patience to face every difficulty,

May it fill your life with lots of joy and well-being,

Have a great Maha Navami!

*This Maha Navami, I want to thank you, for being there with me all the times,

I want to thank you for holding my hands no matter how tough it was,

I want to thank you for making it more easier for me to overcome difficulties,

And I want to thank you for loving me each and every moment,

Sending you my choicest greetings this Maha Navami!

*From Shoshti to Dashami, it’s time to enjoy.

May Maa bless you with lots of happiness and joy.

Warm Wishes on Durga Puja!

*May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy,

The atmosphere is filled with love and happiness,

Therefore, I wish you a great Maha Navami!

* May this Durga puja be as bright as ever.

May this Durga Puja bring joy, health and wealth to you.

May the festival of lights brighten up your and your near and dear ones lives.

Happy Durga Puja!

*May Maa Durga empower you with her 9 blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, devotion and power.

Wish you a happy and blessed Durga Puja!

