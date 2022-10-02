Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of the nine-day of Navratri celebrations is popularly known as Durga Ashtami. The five-day celebrations of Durga Puja are marked with revelry. Each day has its own significance but the eighth day is considered most auspicious. The remaining five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and finally, Dashami or Dussehra. The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on Monday, October 3.

On this day, people observe fast and pray to Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and happiness while performing the Astra Puja. The day is usually marked with visits to pandals and celebrating the day with friends and family, and eating good food.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, we have collated some special wishes. Wish your friends and family with these special messages and make the day special. Take a look:

*May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: This day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: This day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: May the divine mother Durga Bless your homes. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: May the divine mother Durga Bless your homes. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Offerings are offered to Goddess Durga in the evening. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Offerings are offered to Goddess Durga in the evening. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Spread joy on this day! (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Spread joy on this day! (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami!

