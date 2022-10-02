scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 (Maha Ashtami) Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Messages, Status: On Durga Ashtami, people observe fast and pray to Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and happiness while performing the Astra Puja

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: May you be blessed with goddess Durga's valor and might.(Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of the nine-day of Navratri celebrations is popularly known as Durga Ashtami. The five-day celebrations of Durga Puja are marked with revelry. Each day has its own significance but the eighth day is considered most auspicious. The remaining five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and finally, Dashami or Dussehra. The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on Monday, October 3.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On this day, people observe fast and pray to Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and happiness while performing the Astra Puja. The day is usually marked with visits to pandals and celebrating the day with friends and family, and eating good food.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, we have collated some special wishes. Wish your friends and family with these special messages and make the day special. Take a look:

*May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: This day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: May the divine mother Durga Bless your homes. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Offerings are offered to Goddess Durga in the evening. (Photo: Express photo by Amit Mehra; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you!

Advertisement
Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Spread joy on this day! (Photo: Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

 

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:00:50 pm
Next Story

Kharge launches campaign, says told Tharoor a consensus name would be good

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor
All the times Janhvi Kapoor wowed in elegant saris
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement